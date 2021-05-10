Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,473 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 350.2% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 92.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 37,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $95.19 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $96.09. The stock has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.65.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

