RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.86.

REI.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE REI.UN traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$21.19. 1,930,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,980. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.16 and a 1-year high of C$21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.12.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

