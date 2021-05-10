Robert W. Baird Boosts InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $104.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

INMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. InMode has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $23,158,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in InMode by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $47,673,000 after purchasing an additional 307,152 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in InMode by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $10,231,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in InMode by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

