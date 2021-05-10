Robert W. Baird Raises Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $430.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $386.20.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of TECH opened at $423.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after acquiring an additional 213,896 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $232,063,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.