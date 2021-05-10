Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) traded up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCKHF)

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

