Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.93 on Monday. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $87.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

