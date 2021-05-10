Rogers Sugar Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RSI. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of RSI opened at C$5.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$584.98 million and a PE ratio of 17.60. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

