Roth Capital Raises OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $122.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.80.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.35. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $101.78.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 77,564 shares of company stock worth $7,342,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

