Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 170 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BARC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 197.17 ($2.58).

LON BARC opened at GBX 181.54 ($2.37) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 183.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 153. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market cap of £30.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

