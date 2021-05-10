Royal Bank of Canada Increases Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Price Target to $27.00

Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

IRMTF stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

