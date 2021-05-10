Royal Bank of Canada Increases Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Price Target to $27.00

Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

IRMTF stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

