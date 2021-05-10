Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to $11.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Cineplex from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.31.

OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

