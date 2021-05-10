Royal Bank of Canada Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to $15.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRMRF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.91.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of PRMRF opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.