RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RPT. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

RPT opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,858 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 258,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 100.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 230,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

