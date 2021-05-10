Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to $32.00 at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RUSMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of RUSMF opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

