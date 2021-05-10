Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Upgraded at TD Securities

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$37.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$26.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.86.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$31.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$13.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.69.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million. Analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at C$4,873,621.34.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Article: Total Return

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit