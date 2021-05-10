Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$37.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$26.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.86.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$31.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$13.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.69.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million. Analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at C$4,873,621.34.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.