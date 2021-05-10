Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $27.07 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $947.83 million, a P/E ratio of -73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 692,977 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,727,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 418,992 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,192.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 368,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 340,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

