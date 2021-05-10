RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s (RWEOY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.9081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

