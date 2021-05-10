SAFE DEAL Market Capitalization Reaches $3.06 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $207,136.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $6.16 or 0.00011160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 524,250 coins and its circulating supply is 497,108 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

