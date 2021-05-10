SAFE2 Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 128.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00246221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.24 or 0.01191547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00029954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.88 or 0.00754359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,075.53 or 0.99820656 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars.

