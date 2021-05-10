Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Saia worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after buying an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Saia by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,865 shares during the period.

Saia stock opened at $244.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $247.60.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

