Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $249.38

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $249.38 and last traded at $247.17, with a volume of 638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.17.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

