Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $249.38

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $249.38 and last traded at $247.17, with a volume of 638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.90.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.71.
The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.17.
In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.
About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.