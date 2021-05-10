SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.13-0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $404-412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.95 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,428. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,424.58 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

