SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $346.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $309.00 to $346.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $290.91 on Monday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.97 and a 200-day moving average of $278.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,939.27 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $297,815,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $123,257,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 111.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,356,000 after buying an additional 386,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 69.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 423,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,468,000 after buying an additional 173,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

