Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.