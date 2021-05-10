Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,748,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,552,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,580,000.

SCHG stock traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $135.77. 649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,191. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $89.33 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average of $128.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

