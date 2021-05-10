Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $102.35 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $102.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

