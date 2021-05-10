Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.99 and last traded at $51.34. Approximately 14,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 761,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

SGMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. Scientific Games’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $91,278,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,153,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

