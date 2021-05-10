Scotiabank Raises Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CUF.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Cominar REIT in a report on Thursday.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

TSE:CUF.UN opened at C$10.19 on Thursday. Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -5.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.75.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.