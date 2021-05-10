Scotiabank Raises Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to $39.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PBA. Desjardins cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 45,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,162. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,476 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

