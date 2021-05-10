scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.31). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 16.07 and a quick ratio of 16.07.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

