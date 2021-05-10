Seedify.fund (SFUND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.98 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 127% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and $11.53 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 271.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.45 or 0.00006083 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00068403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $284.03 or 0.00500811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00244565 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.20 or 0.01246947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003764 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.39 or 0.00748288 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

