SEEN (SEEN) Market Cap Reaches $5.52 Million

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. SEEN has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $16,687.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for about $7.83 or 0.00014182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00082469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00018607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00063786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00105470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.42 or 0.00770426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.32 or 0.08735025 BTC.

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

