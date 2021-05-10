SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised SEGRO to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

