SFE Investment Counsel Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 172,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $147.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $148.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day moving average is $125.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.19.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.