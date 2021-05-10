SFE Investment Counsel Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK opened at $152.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.22. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

