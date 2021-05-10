SFE Investment Counsel Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $852,020,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83,989 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $857.09 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $501.13 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $790.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $765.56. The company has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

