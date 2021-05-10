SFE Investment Counsel Sells 3,250 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chevron were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $110.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

