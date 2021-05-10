Shard Trading 146.4% Higher This Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shard has traded 146.4% higher against the dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $11.34 million and approximately $19,047.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000150 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

