Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Rating Increased to Neutral at Wedbush

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of SFT opened at $7.99 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.