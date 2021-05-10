Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.67 million.
SHLS stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.90.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.
About Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.
