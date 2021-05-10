Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.67 million.

SHLS stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.90.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.92.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

