Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €179.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €208.82 ($245.67).

SAE opened at €161.30 ($189.76) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €183.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €171.75. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €76.90 ($90.47) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -138.34.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

