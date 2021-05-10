Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 254.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock opened at $1,108.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.12, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $685.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,149.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,142.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,386.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

