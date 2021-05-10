Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.98 ($58.80).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €48.79 ($57.40) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company’s fifty day moving average is €47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

