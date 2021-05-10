Signaturefd LLC Buys 516 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $488.73 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.01 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $491.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

