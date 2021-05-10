Signaturefd LLC Has $222.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,066 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $222,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after buying an additional 179,853 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $256.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.24 and a 200-day moving average of $240.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $169.17 and a 1-year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.