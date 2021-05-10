Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 121.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,864,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $334.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $215.99 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

