Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,938 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $32.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

