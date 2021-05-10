Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce sales of $25.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.98 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $15.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $105.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.91 million to $107.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $145.08 million, with estimates ranging from $143.73 million to $147.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.50. 423,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,329. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $467,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $655,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,306.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,542. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 506,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 43,073 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

