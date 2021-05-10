SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after acquiring an additional 649,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $64,500,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,396,000 after acquiring an additional 358,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $4,302,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SITE opened at $202.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.67. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $203.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

