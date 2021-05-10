SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SiTime by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,488 shares of company stock worth $1,942,838 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITM stock opened at $90.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.59. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.35 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

